SEOUL, Jan 18 (Reuters) - South Korean shares rose on Friday as positive sentiment flowing from strong U.S. data overnight was cemented by fourth-quarter GDP data from China that proved in line with expectations.

Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd rose 0.8 percent, snapping a three-session losing streak.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 0.7 percent to close at 1,987.85 points. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)