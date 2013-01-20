FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares in holding pattern ahead of BoJ meeting
#Financials
January 20, 2013 / 11:46 PM / in 5 years

Seoul shares in holding pattern ahead of BoJ meeting

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to trade
in a tight range on Monday, with the outlook for exporters
souring on expectations this week's Bank of Japan meeting will
lead to further weakness in the yen. 
    "Investor sentiment has been shaken as (South Korea's)
export increase rate is slowed by the weak yen and the strong
won, and fourth-quarter corporate earnings forecasts continue to
be revised down," said Yang Kyung-shik, an analyst at Hana
Daetoo Securities. 
    Japan's government and central bank have agreed to set a new
2 percent inflation target at a policy review ending on Tuesday,
sources familiar with the BoJ's thinking told Reuters.
 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained
0.69 percent to close at 1,987.85 points on Friday, snapping a
three-session losing streak on firm U.S. and China economic
data. 
    
--------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:20 GMT--------------- 
                 INSTRUMENT    LAST    PCT CHG    NET CHG    
S&P 500               1,485.98     0.34%      5.040    
USD/JPY                  90.23      0.2%      0.180    
10-YR US TSY YLD    1.840      --        0.000    
SPOT GOLD            $1,684.40     0.00%      0.000    
US CRUDE                $95.56     0.07%      0.070    
DOW JONES             13649.70     0.39%      53.68    
ASIA ADRS              135.22     0.24%       0.32    
------------------------------------------------------------->Do
w,S&P 500 end at 5-yr high on early earnings beat 
>Bond prices climb on hedging, economic data        
>Yen slumps to 31-month low on expected BoJ action  
>Brent crude up on debt limit proposal              

---STOCKS TO WATCH---  
      
    **HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES **
    Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd, the world's top
shipbuilder, said on Sunday it won a $1.1 billion order from
Norway's state-run Statoil ASA to install topside
facilities on a spar hull in the North Sea, which is also being
built by the South Korean shipbuilder. 
     
    **SK HOLDINGS ** 
    Saudi Arabia's Mohammad Al Mojil Group (MMG) said
Sunday it planned to launch legal action to collect dues and
claims worth more than 400 million riyals ($107 million) against
the Saudi unit of Britain's Petrofac, Saudi Binladin
Group and South Korea's SK Engineering and Construction
. 
    SK Engineering and Construction is an affiliate of SK
Holdings Co Ltd. 
 

 (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
