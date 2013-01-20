Seoul shares in holding pattern ahead of BoJ meeting

SEOUL, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to trade in a tight range on Monday, with the outlook for exporters souring on expectations this week's Bank of Japan meeting will lead to further weakness in the yen. "Investor sentiment has been shaken as (South Korea's) export increase rate is slowed by the weak yen and the strong won, and fourth-quarter corporate earnings forecasts continue to be revised down," said Yang Kyung-shik, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities. Japan's government and central bank have agreed to set a new 2 percent inflation target at a policy review ending on Tuesday, sources familiar with the BoJ's thinking told Reuters. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 0.69 percent to close at 1,987.85 points on Friday, snapping a three-session losing streak on firm U.S. and China economic data. --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:20 GMT--------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,485.98 0.34% 5.040 USD/JPY 90.23 0.2% 0.180 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.840 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,684.40 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE $95.56 0.07% 0.070 DOW JONES 13649.70 0.39% 53.68 ASIA ADRS 135.22 0.24% 0.32 ------------------------------------------------------------->Do w,S&P 500 end at 5-yr high on early earnings beat >Bond prices climb on hedging, economic data >Yen slumps to 31-month low on expected BoJ action >Brent crude up on debt limit proposal ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES ** Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd, the world's top shipbuilder, said on Sunday it won a $1.1 billion order from Norway's state-run Statoil ASA to install topside facilities on a spar hull in the North Sea, which is also being built by the South Korean shipbuilder. **SK HOLDINGS ** Saudi Arabia's Mohammad Al Mojil Group (MMG) said Sunday it planned to launch legal action to collect dues and claims worth more than 400 million riyals ($107 million) against the Saudi unit of Britain's Petrofac, Saudi Binladin Group and South Korea's SK Engineering and Construction . SK Engineering and Construction is an affiliate of SK Holdings Co Ltd. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)