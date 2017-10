SEOUL, Jan 21 (Reuters) - South Korean shares opened nearly flat on caution before corporate earnings and a soured outlook for exporters as this week’s Bank of Japan meeting may lead to continued weakness in the yen.

Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd fell 1 percent in early trading, after declining 3.5 percent last week.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.03 percent at 1,987.23 points at 0001 GMT. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)