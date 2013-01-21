Seoul shares close nearly flat; institutional buying offsets weak yen

* Bargain-hunting spurred after weak morning session

* Foreign investors’ net selling continues

* Exporters fall while defensives rally; Samsung Elec down 1.8 pct

By Joyce Lee

SEOUL, Jan 21 (Reuters) - South Korean shares closed nearly flat on Monday in a choppy session, as bargain-hunting by domestic institutions offset soured outlooks for local exporters due to a weakening yen.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.05 percent to close at 1,986.86 points, down 2.2 percent since Jan. 2.

“Local institutional investors stepped up buying when the index fell near the (40-session) moving average around mid-trade, with the main board regaining ground despite continued net selling by foreign investors,” said Park Seok-hyun, an analyst at KTB Securities.

Foreign investors shed a net 185.6 billion won ($175.6 million) in KOSPI shares on Monday, after selling a net $395 million in South Korean equities during the week ended Jan. 18. This was the largest foreign net sales among comparable Asian markets last week, according to Nomura.

Despite the index treading water, South Korean exporters such as tech and auto shares declined on concern that a weakening yen would provide a price advantage to their Japanese rivals.

The yen hit a 2-1/2 year low against the dollar before quickly bouncing back on Monday to 89.53 yen by 0545 GMT before the conclusion of a Bank of Japan meeting expected to cement an aggressive reflationary policy. Since mid-November, the dollar has risen about 13 percent on the yen.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics fell 1.8 percent, extending losses after declining 3.5 percent last week. Hyundai Motor Co slid 1.4 percent.

Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Motor together accounted for 21 percent of the KOSPI’s market capitalisation as of Friday.

Investors favoured defensive plays, with mobile carrier SK Telecom Co Ltd rising 3.1 percent, while food processor CJ Cheiljedang Corp rose 1.2 percent.

Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd gained for the sixth session, rising 1.9 percent as the insurer was flagged as especially benefiting from the increased demand for immediate payment annuities sparked by a recent tax reform.

Among daily movers, shares in Tongyang Inc rose by the daily limit of 15 percent after local media reported affiliate Tongyang Power Inc was likely to be chosen to operate a 2 million kilowatt thermal power plant on the east coast of the Korean peninsula.

Advancing shares outnumbered decliners 462 to 353. The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 0.2 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.5 percent higher.

Move on day -0.05 percent

12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012

12-month low 1,769.31 25 July 2012

Change on yr -2.2 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1057.2500 Korean won) (Editing by Richard Pullin)