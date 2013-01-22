FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares open flat as investors eye BOJ meeting
January 22, 2013 / 12:05 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares open flat as investors eye BOJ meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 22 (Reuters) - South Korean shares opened nearly flat on Tuesday as investors awaited the outcome of a Bank of Japan meeting in which it was expected to adopt an aggressive monetary easing policy.

Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd fell 0.5 percent in early trading, extending losses after sliding 1.8 percent in the previous session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.08 percent at 1,985.18 points at 0001 GMT. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
