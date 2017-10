SEOUL, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rose on Wednesday, tracing Wall Street, as the yen rose against the dollar after the Bank of Japan’s latest aggressive easing fell short of some expectations for immediate action.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd rose 1 percent in early trading, extending gains after the tech heavyweight added 1.8 percent on Tuesday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.4 percent at 2,004.23 points at 0002 GMT. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)