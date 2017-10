SEOUL, Jan 23 (Reuters) - South Korean shares fell on Wednesday, sliding steadily from positive territory mid-session on profit-taking by local institutions after a firming yen had lifted the main index to a one-week high in the previous session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.8 percent to close at 1,980.41 points. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)