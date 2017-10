SEOUL, Jan 24 (Reuters) - South Korean shares fell on Thursday, with tech shares sliding early in the session after Apple Inc announced disappointing earnings on Wednesday.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics fell 1 percent, while LG Display, an Apple supplier, fell 2.4 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.6 percent at 1,969.12 points at 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)