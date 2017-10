SEOUL, Jan 24 (Reuters) - South Korean shares fell on Thursday as auto stocks plunged on Hyundai Motor’s weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter profit, while tech shares dropped after Apple Inc’s posted disappointing results.

Shares in Hyundai Motor fell 4.6 percent, while tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics slid 1.4 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.8 percent to close at 1,964.48 points. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)