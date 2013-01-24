FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares seen up on U.S. data; Samsung Elec reports record profit
January 24, 2013 / 11:56 PM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares seen up on U.S. data; Samsung Elec reports record profit

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are expected to open
up on positive U.S. economic data, although volatility could
increase depending on the Korean won's movements. 
    "Apple's worse-than-expected earnings might have dented
sentiment yesterday, but it's not a sign of trouble in the
entire mobile phone market. Tech shares are expected to see a
mixed session," said Cho Byung-hyun, an analyst at Tong Yang
Securities. 
    Signs of further weakening in the yen could trigger
sell-offs, Cho said, while fourth-quarter earnings reports from
heavyweight Samsung Electronics and Kia Motors
 could also affect bets. 
    World equity markets rose on Thursday on encouraging
economic data despite a selloff in Apple shares, with U.S.
factory activity growing the most in nearly two years in January
and the number of new claims for jobless benefits dropping to a
five-year low. 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
down 0.8 percent at 1,964.48 points on Thursday, its lowest
close since Dec. 10. 
    
-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @23:20 GMT---------------
                 INSTRUMENT    LAST    PCT CHG     NET CHG    
S&P 500                1,494.82      0%       0.010    
USD/JPY                   90.36   0.03%       0.030    
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.852    --         0.000    
SPOT GOLD             $1,668.15   0.05%       0.790    
US CRUDE                 $96.01   0.06%       0.060    
DOW JONES              13825.33   0.33%       46.00    
ASIA ADRS               134.44   0.25%        0.34    
------------------------------------------------------------->S&
P rises for seventh day, 1,500 too steep a climb 
>Bond prices fall as jobless claims drop to 5-yr low 
>Yen falls after Japan official's comment           
>Oil rises on encouraging economic data             

---STOCKS TO WATCH---  
    
    **SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS **
    Samsung Electronics announced a fourth-quarter operating
profit of a record 8.84 trillion Korean won ($8.27 billion) on
Friday, above a guidance of 8.8 trillion won it estimated
earlier this month. 
    
    **KIA MOTORS **
    Kia Motors Corp will announce its fourth-quarter earnings
later in the day.
    Shares in Kia's affiliate Hyundai Motor Co fell 
4.6 percent after the automaker posted a weaker-than expected
quarterly profit of 1.89 trillion won ($1.77 billion) on
Thursday. 
 
    **LG DISPLAY **
    LG Display Co Ltd reported a fourth-quarter
operating profit of 587 billion won ($550 million), one-third
higher than the market consensus and up from an operating loss
of 155 billion won for the same period a year earlier. 
    But LG Display, a major supplier of iPad and iPhone screens,
said its LCD panel shipments would slide in the first quarter of
2013, underscoring worries about weaker growth for Apple Inc
 products. 
    
    **NONGSHIM **
    Nongshim Co Ltd said reported late Thursday a net profit of
207.5 million won ($194,200) in 2012, a 99.8 percent decrease
from the previous year. The food processor also announced a
year-end dividend of 4,000 won per share, or 23.1 billion won. 
    
($1 = 1068.7500 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
