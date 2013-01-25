Seoul shares edge down; Samsung meets forecasts

SEOUL, Jan 25 (Reuters) - South Korean shares opened nearly flat on Friday as auto shares weighed on earnings concerns, offsetting positive sentiment from encouraging U.S. data released on Thursday.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics fell 0.3 percent after reporting a quarterly profit of $8.3 billion on Friday, which was in keeping with its estimate earlier this month.

But Hyundai Motor Co and sibling Kia Motors Corp slid at least 3 percent, extending the previous session’s loss after Hyundai reported worse-than-expected earnings on Thursday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.2 percent at 1,960.1 points at 0006 GMT. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)