January 27, 2013 / 11:21 PM / in 5 years

Seoul shares to gain on bargain-hunting despite weak yen, Q4 earnings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to rise on
Monday on bargain-hunting after the main board closed at an
eight-week low on Friday, although upside momentum was seen as
limited due to currency moves and weak Q4 earnings. 
    "With economic data from the U.S. and at home expected to be
positive this week, the main board could rebound. But the gain
is likely to be limited due to capped foreign demand and the
weakening yen," said Lim Dong-rak, an analyst at Hanyang
Securities. 
    Global equity markets advanced on Friday on signs of a
healthier European financial system and a brighter outlook for
Germany. U.S. stocks extended their rally to an eighth day on
solid U.S. corporate earnings and the strongest seasonal inflows
to U.S. stock mutual funds in a decade. 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.9 percent to close at 1,946.69 points on Friday, its lowest
close since Dec. 4.
    
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:31 GMT ------------------
                 INSTRUMENT       LAST      PCT CHG     NET CHG
S&P 500                1,502.96        0.54%       8.140
USD/JPY                   91.06        0.19%       0.170
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.949         --         0.000
SPOT GOLD             $1,658.49        0.00%       0.000
US CRUDE                 $95.88       -0.07%      -0.070
DOW JONES              13895.98        0.51%       70.65
ASIA ADRS               134.31       -0.09%       -0.13
--------------------------------------------------------------->
S&P 500 vaults 1,500 as Wall St extends rally      
>Yields hit 3-week highs on euro zone recovery signs 
>Euro gains as bank fears ease;yen slides vs dollar 
>Profit-taking leaves oil flat after strong week    

    ---STOCKS TO WATCH---  
      
    **SAMSUNG CARD **
    Samsung Card Co Ltd reported late on Friday an operating
profit of 988.9 billion won ($920.51 million) in 2012, a 156.1
percent increase compared to the previous year. 
    The credit card company also announced a year-end dividend
of 700 won per share, or 80.8 billion won in total. 
    
    **HOTEL SHILLA ** 
    Hotel Shilla Co Ltd posted late on Friday an operating
profit of 22.5 billion won ($20.94 million) in the fourth
quarter of 2012, a 37 percent decrease compared to the same
period the previous year. 
   
    ($1 = 1074.3000 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)

