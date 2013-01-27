Seoul shares to gain on bargain-hunting despite weak yen, Q4 earnings

SEOUL, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to rise on Monday on bargain-hunting after the main board closed at an eight-week low on Friday, although upside momentum was seen as limited due to currency moves and weak Q4 earnings. "With economic data from the U.S. and at home expected to be positive this week, the main board could rebound. But the gain is likely to be limited due to capped foreign demand and the weakening yen," said Lim Dong-rak, an analyst at Hanyang Securities. Global equity markets advanced on Friday on signs of a healthier European financial system and a brighter outlook for Germany. U.S. stocks extended their rally to an eighth day on solid U.S. corporate earnings and the strongest seasonal inflows to U.S. stock mutual funds in a decade. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.9 percent to close at 1,946.69 points on Friday, its lowest close since Dec. 4. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:31 GMT ------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,502.96 0.54% 8.140 USD/JPY 91.06 0.19% 0.170 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.949 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,658.49 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE $95.88 -0.07% -0.070 DOW JONES 13895.98 0.51% 70.65 ASIA ADRS 134.31 -0.09% -0.13 ---------------------------------------------------------------> S&P 500 vaults 1,500 as Wall St extends rally >Yields hit 3-week highs on euro zone recovery signs >Euro gains as bank fears ease;yen slides vs dollar >Profit-taking leaves oil flat after strong week ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SAMSUNG CARD ** Samsung Card Co Ltd reported late on Friday an operating profit of 988.9 billion won ($920.51 million) in 2012, a 156.1 percent increase compared to the previous year. The credit card company also announced a year-end dividend of 700 won per share, or 80.8 billion won in total. **HOTEL SHILLA ** Hotel Shilla Co Ltd posted late on Friday an operating profit of 22.5 billion won ($20.94 million) in the fourth quarter of 2012, a 37 percent decrease compared to the same period the previous year. ($1 = 1074.3000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)