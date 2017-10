SEOUL, Jan 28 (Reuters) - South Korean shares closed at a two-month low on Monday as a weakening yen compounded concerns about weak corporate earnings and the sour outlook.

Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics <0059 30.KS> fell 3.2 percent to 1.372 million won per share, its lowest closing since Nov. 20.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) declined 0.36 percent to close at 1,939.71 points.