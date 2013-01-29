Seoul shares lifted on bargain-hunting; auto, tech shares lead

SEOUL, Jan 29 (Reuters) - South Korean shares rose on Tuesday on institutional bargain-hunting, with the auto and tech sectors gaining strongly after steep declines driven by currency moves.

Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics rose 2.7 percent, snapping losses after a 4-session decline wiped 15.9 trillion won ($14.54 billion) from its market capitalisation by Monday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 0.8 percent to close at 1,955.96 points. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)