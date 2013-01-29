Seoul shares seen under pressure on currency moves, earnings

SEOUL, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to remain under pressure on Wednesday despite a rebound in the previous session, as concerns linger about a firmer local currency, weak corporate earnings and a foreign selloff. Bargain-hunting lifted the auto and tech sectors the previous day, with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gaining 0.8 percent to close at 1,955.96 points, snapping four straight days of losses. "The KOSPI is likely to move rangebound and test its resistance in the 1,950-point level. The market has priced in a series of negative news, but it will be difficult to rebound sharply," said Oh Hyun-seok, an analyst at Samsung Securities. South Korean industrial output in December beat expectations to grow for a fourth consecutive month from November, while the seasonally adjusted current account surplus fell to an 8-month low in Asia's fourth-biggest economy, data showed on Wednesday. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:28 GMT----------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,507.84 0.51% 7.660 USD/JPY 90.73 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.999 -- 0.034 SPOT GOLD $1,663.15 -0.02% -0.300 US CRUDE $97.57 1.17% 1.130 DOW JONES 13954.42 0.52% 72.49 ASIA ADRS 135.39 1.36% 1.82 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St advances as defensive stocks extend rally >Treasury prices dip as investors seek to pay less >Euro advances as euro zone prospects brighten >Positive U.S. housing data pushes oil prices up ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SK HYNIX ** The chipmaker posted a weaker than expected operating profit for the December quarter in results released before the opening bell on Wednesday, as weak sales of personal computers outweighed strong demand from mobile device makers. **POSCO ** The world's No.5 steelmaker by output, reported a 51 percent slump in quarterly operating profit on Tuesday as tepid demand and falling prices offset lower raw material costs, helped by a firmer local currency. The firm also forecast its 2013 sales may drop 10 percent to 32 trillion won ($29.3 billion). (Editing by Richard Pullin)