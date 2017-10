SEOUL, Jan 31 (Reuters) - South Korean shares opened lower on Thursday, with losses led by heavyweight stocks after data showed the U.S. economy unexpectedly contracted in the fourth quarter.

Samsung Electronics dropped 1 percent, Hyundai Motor fell 0.5 percent and POSCO lost 1.1 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.2 percent at 1,960.41 points at 0004 GMT. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by John Mair)