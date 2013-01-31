FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares seen rangebound ahead of U.S. jobs data
January 31, 2013 / 11:41 PM / in 5 years

Seoul shares seen rangebound ahead of U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to move in
a narrow range on Friday, with investors struggling to find
catalysts ahead of U.S. jobs data due later in the day.
    "Today's market will not be fun and will move in a limited
range," said Kim Hak-kyun, an analyst at KDB Daewoo Securities. 
  
    The U.S. government is due to release January's employment
figures at 8.30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), after South Korean markets
close.
     Economists polled by Reuters expect non-farm payrolls to
show employers added 160,000 jobs, compared with a rise of
155,000 in December. The employment rate is likely to hold
steady at 7.8 percent.
    The South Korean market underperformed its overseas peers
last month, with a series of companies posting disappointing
quarterly results and the stronger South Korean won dimming
earnings outlook for exporters. 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
down 0.1 percent at 1,961.94 points on Thursday, posting a
monthly loss of 1.8 percent in January. 
--------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:25 GMT --------------
                 INSTRUMENT     LAST     PCT CHG   NET CHG    
S&P 500                1,498.11    -0.26%    -3.850    
USD/JPY                   91.70    -0.02%    -0.020    
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.985      --      -0.007    
SPOT GOLD             $1,663.25     0.02%     0.260    
US CRUDE                 $97.49    -0.46%    -0.450    
DOW JONES              13860.58    -0.36%    -49.84    
ASIA ADRS               135.76     0.10%      0.14    
--------------------------------------------------------------
>S&P 500 posts biggest monthly gain since Oct 2011  
>Prices steady in mixed U.S. data, payrolls awaited 
>Euro posts best month in over a year               
>Brent crude rises, premium widens over US crude    

---STOCKS TO WATCH---  
      
    **SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS **
    A U.S. appeals court on Thursday rejected Apple Inc's
 request to revive its bid for a sales ban on Samsung's
Galaxy Nexus smartphone, dashing the iPhone maker's attempt to
recover crucial leverage in the global patent wars.
 
    
    **SK HOLDINGS **
    The conglomerate's chief Chey Tae-won was jailed by a Seoul
court on Thursday for four years on embezzlement charges, after
South Korea's president-elect vowed tougher action against
corrupt business leaders. 
     
    **KT CORP **
    The fixed-line and mobile carrier said on Friday its
fourth-quarter operating profit slumped 77 percent to 51 billion
Korean won ($46.84 million) from a year earlier.
     
    **LG UPLUS **
    South Korea's third-biggest mobile carrier announced a plan
to invest 587 billion won in mobile and fixed-line networks,
including faster Long-Term Evolution (LTE) networks.
($1 = 1088.9250 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Paul Tait)

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Paul Tait)
