REFILE-Seoul shares open firmer after Dow's five-year high
#Corrections News
February 4, 2013 / 12:16 AM / in 5 years

REFILE-Seoul shares open firmer after Dow's five-year high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes extraneous word “Seoul” from first paragraph)

SEOUL, Feb 4 (Reuters) - South Korean shares nudged up on Monday after a global equities rally that sent the Dow to its highest point since October 2007 after jobs and manufacturing data showed that the recovery in the United States was on track.

POSCO, the world’s fourth largest steelmaker by output, rose 1.9 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.5 percent at 1,967.94 points at 0008 GMT. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Richard Pullin and Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
