Seoul shares fall for third session as won strengthens
February 4, 2013 / 6:17 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares fall for third session as won strengthens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 4 (Reuters) - South Korean shares retreated on Monday as a strengthening won currency and lackluster earnings sapped away the opening gains that followed Wall Street’s rally on Friday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.2 percent to close at 1,953.21 points, falling for the third straight session, and nearing a recent low hit on Jan. 28th.

Automaker Kia Motors shed 2.5 percent as worries about its vulnerability to the strengthening currency hit its share price. (Reporting By Somang Yang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

