Seoul shares steady after four days of losses
February 6, 2013 / 12:21 AM / in 5 years

Seoul shares steady after four days of losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 6 (Reuters) - South Korean shares edged higher on Wednesday after four days of losses, as European data confirmed the region was showing signs of recovery, boosting sentiment for riskier assets.

But market participants see little room for strong gains, with a strong won weighing on earnings prospects for exporters and discouraging foreign investors.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.1 percent at 1,941.07 points at 0005 GMT.

Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

