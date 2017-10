SEOUL, Feb 6 (Reuters) - South Korean shares dipped for the fifth day on Wednesday in the shallowest session so far this year.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.1 percent at 1,936.19 points, a two-month low.

However, chipmaker SK Hynix rose 3.4 percent, rebounding from Tuesday’s 2.5 percent loss. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Ron Popeski)