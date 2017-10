SEOUL, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Seoul shares opened slightly higher on Thursday, gaining after a five-day fall that had taken the index to a two-month low.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.3 percent at 1,942.00 points at 0007 GMT.

Index heavyweight Samsung Electronics was up 0.4 percent after having lost 4.9 percent in January. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)