Seoul shares look to U.S., Europe for short-term momentum

SEOUL, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Seoul shares will likely trade within a narrow range on Tuesday, mirroring global risk markets as investors wait for short-term signals from a euro zone ministers' meeting and the U.S. president's State of the Union address. "Events such as the EU finance ministers' meeting and the State of the Union address are not expected to affect long-term market direction," said Kang Hyun-gie, an analyst at IM Investment & Securities. "As the yen-dollar exchange rate shows signs of speed adjustment, upcoming economic data from the U.S. and China could have a larger effect." The yen slid sharply against the dollar on Monday after a U.S. Treasury official voiced support for Japan's efforts to boost growth. Wall Street and world equity markets were little changed amid a lack of major economic news. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rebounded from a 10-week low to close up 1 percent at 1,950.90 points on Friday. The KOSPI was closed on Monday for the Lunar New Year holiday. ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:31 GMT ---------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,517.01 -0.06% -0.920 USD/JPY 94.29 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.964 -- 0.015 SPOT GOLD $1,648.05 0.02% 0.400 US CRUDE $97.03 1.37% 1.310 DOW JONES 13971.24 -0.16% -21.73 ASIA ADRS 137.32 0.31% 0.42 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St ends flat as investors seek new catalysts >Prices steady to lower ahead of new US debt supply >Euro rebounds on Weidmann comment; yen plunges >Brent oil fall after US blizzard;Europe worry drag ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **TONGYANG NETWORKS ** Tongyang Networks said in a filing late on Friday preferential talks with IBM's South Korean unit to buy its IT services business had been tentatively postponed. Tongyang Networks is still in talks with various companies, including IBM's South Korean unit, to acquire the business or enter a strategic partnership. **HYUNDAI MOTOR ** The addition of a third shift at its Alabama plant last year will allow automaker Hyundai Motor Co to increase its U.S. sales 4.4 percent in 2013 to 734,000, Hyundai Motor America Chief Executive John Krafcik said on Monday. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)