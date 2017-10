SEOUL, Feb 12 (Reuters) - South Korean shares edged up in early trade on Tuesday, extending gains after strong data fron China late last week.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.2 percent at 1,955.11 points at 0002 GMT. Tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics rose 1.2 percent.

Investors await a euro zone ministers’ meeting and the U.S. president’s State of the Union address.