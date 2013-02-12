Seoul shares slip, mostly shrug off N.Korean nuclear test

SEOUL, Feb 12 (Reuters) - South Korean shares slipped on Tuesday but the market largely shrugged off news that North Korea had conducted a nuclear test.

Historically, increased geopolitical risk from North Korea has had a limited impact on the main board in Seoul. North Korea has been threatening a third nuclear test since last month.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.3 percent to close at 1,945.79 points.

Index heavyweight Samsung Electronics closed up 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)