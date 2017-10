SEOUL, Feb 13 (Reuters) - South Korean shares rose early on Wednesday as a pause in yen weakness lent support, while investors shrugged off concerns about geopolitical risk and looked to upcoming events such as the Bank of Korea’s rate decision.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.3 percent at 1951.49 points at 0003 GMT.

Index heavyweight Samsung Electronics edged down 0.3 percent, snapping a two-day winning streak.