Seoul shares open nearly flat; Samsung Elec edges down

SEOUL, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Seoul shares traded nearly flat early on Thursday after steep gains on Wednesday, with investors forgoing large positions as options expire and the Bank of Korea announces its key rate decision during the session.

Index heavyweight Samsung Electronics edged down 0.3 percent in early trading, snapping a three-day winning streak.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.04 percent at 1,975.20 points at 0002 GMT.