FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares seen lower as euro zone GDP data disappoints
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 14, 2013 / 11:51 PM / in 5 years

Seoul shares seen lower as euro zone GDP data disappoints

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to take a
breather on Friday, moving further away from a three-week high
touched in the previous session after data showed the euro zone
slipped deeper into recession in late 2012 than had been
expected. 
    Concerns about the Japanese yen's downward trend which
benefits Japanese exporters competing directly with South Korean
firms, will also weigh.
    "A short-term correction is likely as the domestic stock
market recently rebounded from losses," said Lee Jae-man, an
analyst at Tong Yang Securities.
    Overnight better-than-expected U.S. jobless data and
deal-making helped Wall Street close near break-even.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.2 percent at 1,979.61 points on Thursday, extending gains
after a 1.6 percent jump in the previous session.
 
--------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:35 GMT---------------   
           INSTRUMENT    LAST    PCT CHG   NET CHG    
S&P 500             1,521.38       0.07%     1.050    
USD/JPY                92.94        0.1%     0.090    
10-YR US TSY YLD  1.998        --      -0.058    
SPOT GOLD          $1,633.75      -0.04%    -0.710    
US CRUDE              $97.31       0.31%     0.300    
DOW JONES           13973.39      -0.07%     -9.52    
ASIA ADRS            136.81      -0.37%     -0.51    
------------------------------------------------------------->Wa
ll St ends slightly higher,helped by acquisitions 
>Yield slip from 10-month high on Europe growth fear 
>Euro falters as weak data boosts easing prospects  
>Oil rises with US gasoline supply concerns         

---STOCKS TO WATCH---  
    **KB FINANCIAL GROUP **
    Dutch financial services group ING said on Thursday
it sold its 5 percent stake in South Korea's KB Financial Group
to institutional investors for about 500 million euros ($672
million), confirming a report by IFR. 

    **KOREAN AIR LINES **
    The South Korean flag carrier last week completed a due
diligence to buy a 49 percent stake in Czech Airlines (CSA), and
plans to participate in the bidding slated late next month,
Maeil Business Newspaper reported on Friday, citing an official
at the carrier.
    The deal is estimated to be worth around 50 billion Korean
won, the report said.
    A Korean Air spokeswoman was not available for comment
immediately. 

 (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.