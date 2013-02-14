Seoul shares seen lower as euro zone GDP data disappoints

SEOUL, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to take a breather on Friday, moving further away from a three-week high touched in the previous session after data showed the euro zone slipped deeper into recession in late 2012 than had been expected. Concerns about the Japanese yen's downward trend which benefits Japanese exporters competing directly with South Korean firms, will also weigh. "A short-term correction is likely as the domestic stock market recently rebounded from losses," said Lee Jae-man, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities. Overnight better-than-expected U.S. jobless data and deal-making helped Wall Street close near break-even. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.2 percent at 1,979.61 points on Thursday, extending gains after a 1.6 percent jump in the previous session. --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:35 GMT--------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,521.38 0.07% 1.050 USD/JPY 92.94 0.1% 0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.998 -- -0.058 SPOT GOLD $1,633.75 -0.04% -0.710 US CRUDE $97.31 0.31% 0.300 DOW JONES 13973.39 -0.07% -9.52 ASIA ADRS 136.81 -0.37% -0.51 ------------------------------------------------------------->Wa ll St ends slightly higher,helped by acquisitions >Yield slip from 10-month high on Europe growth fear >Euro falters as weak data boosts easing prospects >Oil rises with US gasoline supply concerns ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **KB FINANCIAL GROUP ** Dutch financial services group ING said on Thursday it sold its 5 percent stake in South Korea's KB Financial Group to institutional investors for about 500 million euros ($672 million), confirming a report by IFR. **KOREAN AIR LINES ** The South Korean flag carrier last week completed a due diligence to buy a 49 percent stake in Czech Airlines (CSA), and plans to participate in the bidding slated late next month, Maeil Business Newspaper reported on Friday, citing an official at the carrier. The deal is estimated to be worth around 50 billion Korean won, the report said. A Korean Air spokeswoman was not available for comment immediately. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)