Seoul shares open flat; Ssangyong rallies on Mahindra investment
February 15, 2013 / 12:15 AM / in 5 years

Seoul shares open flat; Ssangyong rallies on Mahindra investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 15 (Reuters) - South Korean shares were steady in early trade on Friday after data showed the euro zone had slipped deeper into recession in late 2012 than had been expected.

Ssangyong Motor rallied 11.4 percent after the automaker said its top shareholder, India’s Mahindra & Mahindra , would raise its stake in the firm in an 80 billion Korean won ($73.73 million) investment.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.01 percent at 1,979.82 points at 0006 GMT. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Paul Tait)

