Seoul shares seen moving sideways as softer yen weighs

SEOUL, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Seoul shares may stuggle to gain momentum on Tuesday, after Wall Street was closed for a holiday overnight and as worries linger about the impact of a weaker Japanese yen following a weekend meeting of Group of 20 nations. But foreign buyers, who have been snapping up South Korean stocks this month, should lend support, analysts said. "The market will not move much today with lack of major news. The market has been taking a breather recently after staging a recovery earlier this month," said Lee Jae-man, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities. "The weaker yen has been priced in to some extent, and the pace of its fall is expected to slow down," he said. The yen resumed its decline on Monday after Japan signalled it would push ahead with expansionist monetary policies, having escaped criticism from the world's 20 biggest economies at the weekend. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.04 percent at 1,981.91 points on Monday, managing to post a slight gain for a fourth consecutive session. On Monday, European shares were soft on lingering worries about the economic outlook, especially for the euro zone. However, activity was curtailed by the closure of markets in the United States for the Presidents' Day holiday. ---------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:38 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,519.79 -0.1% -1.590 USD/JPY 93.91 -0.04% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.005 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,609.55 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE $95.53 -0.34% -0.330 DOW JONES 13981.76 0.06% 8.37 ASIA ADRS 136.35 -0.34% -0.46 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SK HYNIX ** The world's No.2 computer memory chip maker after Samsung Electronics plans to hold a board meeting on Tuesday to decide on its new co-chief executive who will take over from Kwon Oh-chul, a spokeswoman said on Monday. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Additional reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)