Seoul shares maintain 3-week high, automakers rebound

SEOUL, Feb 19 (Reuters) - South Korean stocks opened unchanged on Tuesday, staying at a more than three-week high, with investors failing to find an impetus to extend recent gains.

Automakers rebounded from the previous session’s losses stemming from the yen’s weakness, which threatens to benefit Japanese rivals. Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors gained 1 percent, respectively.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was UP 0.08 percent at 1,983.40 points as of 0008 GMT. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Eric Meijer)