FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares inch up, uncertainty over new BOJ chief
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 19, 2013 / 6:16 AM / in 5 years

Seoul shares inch up, uncertainty over new BOJ chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 19 (Reuters) - South Korean stocks ended slightly higher on Tuesday, buoyed by automakers, as investors waited on the appointment of Japan’s next central bank governor as a gauge to the future direction of the yen.

South Korean auto stocks rebounded as the Japanese yen firmed, with Hyundai Motor up 0.5 percent and Kia Motors gaining 2.3 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.2 percent at 1,985.83 points, a near four-week closing high.

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.