Seoul shares inch up, uncertainty over new BOJ chief

SEOUL, Feb 19 (Reuters) - South Korean stocks ended slightly higher on Tuesday, buoyed by automakers, as investors waited on the appointment of Japan’s next central bank governor as a gauge to the future direction of the yen.

South Korean auto stocks rebounded as the Japanese yen firmed, with Hyundai Motor up 0.5 percent and Kia Motors gaining 2.3 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.2 percent at 1,985.83 points, a near four-week closing high.