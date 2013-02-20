FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares rise most in 5 months; tech, autos rally
February 20, 2013 / 6:12 AM / in 5 years

Seoul shares rise most in 5 months; tech, autos rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Seoul shares gained the most in more than five months on Wednesday as foreign buying and a pick-up in German economic sentiment drove a rally in technology and car companies.

Foreign investors snapped up stocks worth 460 billion Korean won ($425.48 million) on the main bourse, the largest volume since Dec.13, according to Korea Exchange data.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 1.95 percent at 2,024.64 points, its highest closing price since Jan.2 and marking its biggest daily percentage gain since Sept. 14. ($1 = 1081.1250 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Eric Meijer)

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
