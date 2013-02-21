CORRECTED-Seoul shares open down as Fed minutes prompt caution

(Corrects Hyundai Elevator’s share price)

SEOUL, Feb 21 (Reuters) - South Korean shares eased in early morning trade on Thursday, tracking U.S. falls as minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s latest meeting sparked concerns about sustainability of its bond-buying stimulus policy.

Hyundai Elevator tumbled 5.3 percent to 87,900 Korean won after the unit of Hyundai Group announced a plan to issue new stock worth 111 billion Korean won ($103 million) at a 69,300 won per share.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.4 percent at 2,016.20 points at 0004 GMT. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Eric Meijer)