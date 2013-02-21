FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares snap 6-day gain on Fed policy concerns
February 21, 2013 / 6:06 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares snap 6-day gain on Fed policy concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 21 (Reuters) - South Korean shares snapped a six-day gain on Thursday, with institutional investors booking profits, spurred by worries about the durability of the Federal Reserve’s stimulus programme.

Steelmakers led losses, tracking commodities which took a beating, also hurt by talk of a hedge fund liquidating positions. South Korea’s top steelmaker POSCO went down 1.8 percent, while Hyundai Steel lost 1.7 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.47 percent at 2,015.22 points. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Ron Popeski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
