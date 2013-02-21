Seoul shares snap 6-day gain on Fed policy concerns

SEOUL, Feb 21 (Reuters) - South Korean shares snapped a six-day gain on Thursday, with institutional investors booking profits, spurred by worries about the durability of the Federal Reserve’s stimulus programme.

Steelmakers led losses, tracking commodities which took a beating, also hurt by talk of a hedge fund liquidating positions. South Korea’s top steelmaker POSCO went down 1.8 percent, while Hyundai Steel lost 1.7 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.47 percent at 2,015.22 points. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Ron Popeski)