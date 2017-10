SEOUL, Feb 22 (Reuters) - South Korean shares inched up on Friday in a volatile session driven by the yen’s movements and algorithmic trading triggered by investors’ bets on futures.

Tech shares were down, with heavyweight Samsung Electronics paring recent gains, sliding 1.3 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.2 percent to close at 2,018.89 points. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Michael Urquhart)