Seoul shares seen climbing as new president takes office

SEOUL, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to inch up on Monday, continuing last week's rally, as a new president who has shown willing to curb the won's rise takes office. "The KOSPI is safely above the 2,000-mark, catching up to global markets after its setback in January," said Lee Jae-hoon, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities. Lee added that the rally is likely to continue until the index reaches the 2,050-mark, at which point it will face some sell-off pressure. Seoul shares underperformed major world stock markets in January, dogged by concern for its exporters amid a weakening yen and a rising won, but have climbed 2.9 percent in February. The nation's first female leader, Park Geun-hye, is being sworn in on Monday. Park has shown her willingness to talk down the won in recent days, which has buoyed exporters. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.2 percent to close at 2,018.89 points on Friday. **SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS ** The electronics giant unveiled the latest device in its Galaxy Note series on Sunday at the eve of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. The Galaxy Note 8 is a "phablet"; a combination of a tablet computer and a mobile phone, complete with a pen pointer. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Eric Meijer)