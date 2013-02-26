Seoul shares dip below 2,000-mark as Italy election weighs

SEOUL, Feb 26 (Reuters) - South Korean shares opened lower on Tuesday after voter projections pointed to a deadlock in Italy’s parliament, raising concerns of political paralysis that could reginite the euro zone’s debt crisis.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.6 percent at 1,997.53 points at 0004 GMT.

Hanwha Life Insurance Co plunged 9.2 percent following affiliate Hanwha Chemical ’s plan to sell a part of its stake in the insurer for 116 billion won ($107 million). (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Eric Meijer)