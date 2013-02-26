Seoul shares slip below 2,000-point mark; insurers hit hardest

* Italy political deadlock, looming U.S spending cuts weigh on mood

* Insurance sub-index down 1.8 pct

* Hanwha Life falls 9.4 pct on stake sale

* Hyundai Heavy extends Monday’s loss

By Somang Yang

SEOUL, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Seoul shares eased on Tuesday morning as uncertainty from Italy’s elections and looming spending cuts in the United States sapped risk sentiment, with insurers leading the losses.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.5 percent lower to 1,998.68 points as of 0315 GMT, dipping to a one-week low during early trade.

“The index is falling because of the Italian elections, but it is too soon to tell what kind of coalition will emerge,” said Kim Young-il, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

“In the mean time, the KOSPI is unlikely to move much ahead of the sequester negotiations in the United States.”

The United States faces $85 billion in government-wide “sequestration” spending cuts on March 1, which could hobble recovery in the world’s largest economy.

Italy’s centre-left coalition will win a majority in the lower house of parliament but the upper house will be deadlocked, the Interior Ministry said, after almost all votes were counted. The outcome fans worries about the fragile euro zone.

Overall, declining Seoul shares outnumbered winners 472 to 289.

The insurance sector was a key loser, with the sector sub-index down 2.2 percent.

Hanwha Life Insurance plunged 9.4 percent after affiliate Hanwha Chemical said it will sell a part of its stake in the insurer for 116 billion won ($107 million) on Tuesday.

Samsung Life Insurance, the country’s top insurer, also fell 2.4 percent.

Among other large caps, shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries fell 2 percent, extending Monday’s 2.7 percent drop.

Market watchers attributed this to profit-taking as the shipbuilder has rallied 2.8 percent since a recent low hit on Feb. 8.

Among daily movers, SL Corp slumped 4.6 percent after a brokerage cut its target price on the head lamp maker, citing suspension of production of the Chevrolet Malibu by its U.S. customer, General Motors Co.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 0.5 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.3 percent higher. (Additional reporting by Seongwon Chang and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)