Seoul shares slip to 2,000-points as Italy vote hits risk sentiment

* Prospect of deadlock in Italy saps risk appetite

* Insurers underperform; Hanhwa Life tumbles

* Shipbuilders fall for second day

* Kumho Petrochem falls after target price cut

By Somang Yang

SEOUL, Feb 26 (Reuters) - South Korea shares slipped to a one-week low on Tuesday, led by shipbuilders and insurers, as investors curbed risk sentiment and braced for political uncertainty following Italy’s inconclusive election.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.5 percent to close at 2,000.01 points, the second decline in as many days.

“If Italy is anything like Greece was last year, it will take at least a few weeks for them to sort out a coalition, so the issue will hang over markets in the meantime,” said Han Beom-ho, an analyst at Shinhan Investment & Securities.

“We see the KOSPI moving in a narrow-range until mid-March, when it will see a bigger upward movement.”

Italy’s centre-left coalition will win a majority in the lower house of parliament, the Interior Ministry said, after almost all votes were counted. But no party or coalition won a majority of seats in the Senate, which a government would need to pass euro zone-backed legislation.

The insurance sector led the losses, with the sector sub-index down 2.9 percent.

Hanwha Life Insurance plunged 9.8 percent after shareholder Hanwha Chemical sold some of its stake for 116 billion won ($107 million).

Samsung Life Insurance, the country’s top insurer, also fell 3.3 percent.

“Insurers’ underperformance today has little to do with fundamentals, more to do with the sentiment and profit-taking,” said Han Seung-hwi, a sector specialist at Woori Investment & Securities.

Shipbuilders also fared badly, with the sector index shedding 1.1 percent after a similar drop the previous session.

Among daily movers, Kumho Petrochemical lost 7.2 percent after a brokerage cut its target price, citing falling prices for its synthetic rubber.

Overall, declining Seoul shares outnumbered winners 480 to 340.

Foreign investors sold a net 123 billion won ($113.23 million) worth of KOSPI shares, weighing on the main board.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed down 0.5 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.2 percent higher.

Move on day -0.47 percent

12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012

12-month low 1,769.31 25 July 2012

Change on yr +0.15 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1086.3250 Korean won) (Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)