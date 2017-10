SEOUL, Feb 27 (Reuters) - South Korean shares rose on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke defended the U.S. central bank’s bond-buying stimulus, reassuring investors and sending Wall Street higher.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.6 percent at 2,012.54 points at 0004 GMT.

Index giant Samsung Electronics was up 1.4 percent. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)