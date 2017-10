SEOUL, Feb 27 (Reuters) - South Korean shares ticked up on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve’s commitment to monetary easing and a stronger yen contributed to renewed investor interest.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.2 percent to close at 2,004.04 points, snapping a two-day loss.

State-owned utility Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) rallied 5 percent, leading the sector’s 4.2 percent rise. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)