Seoul shares seen gaining for 2nd session on Bernanke

SEOUL, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to rise on Thursday, tracking gains on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve's commitment to monetary easing lifted investor appetite for a second session. "Even if the 'sequestration' budget cuts comes to pass in the U.S., the immediate effects could be offset by monetary easing since Federal Reserve Chairman Bernanke has expressed the Fed's commitment to monetary easing," said Sun Yoo, an economist at Woori Investment & Securities. U.S. stocks rallied for a second straight day on Wednesday as Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke reaffirmed his commitment to stimulus efforts, while robust data on U.S. housing and business spending plans added to the bullish sentiment. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.2 percent to close at 2,004.04 points on Wednesday. --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT@ 22:38 GMT------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,515.99 1.27% 19.050 USD/JPY 92.24 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.900 -- 0.014 SPOT GOLD $1,596.15 -0.07% -1.060 US CRUDE $92.76 0.14% 0.130 DOW JONES 14075.37 1.26% 175.24 ASIA ADRS 136.08 0.35% 0.48 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St gains on Bernanke comments, S&P above 1,500 >Prices slip as equity rally lures investors >Euro advances;gains likely capped by Italy concerns >Brent falls near month-low under $112 ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **HANWHA ** Hanwha Corp, a holding company of South Korea's 10th-largest conglomerate Hanwha Group, reported on late Wednesday a 2012 net profit of 318.6 billion won ($293.8 million), a 241 percent jump from the previous year. Hanwha Corp's fourth-quarter operating profit reached 120.5 billion won, which analysts said exceeded market expectations, due to increased profit from Hanwha Group's defence and hotel businesses. **WOORI INVESTMENT & SECURITIES ** Securities brokerage Woori Investment & Securities Co Ltd reported on late Wednesday an operating profit of 6.1 billion Korean won in the quarter between October-December, down 89 percent from the same quarter in 2011. ($1 = 1084.4250 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)