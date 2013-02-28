FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares rise for 2nd session; Samsung Elec gains
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Ben Bernanke
February 28, 2013 / 12:06 AM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares rise for 2nd session; Samsung Elec gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 28 (Reuters) - South Korean shares climbed in early trading on Thursday, tracking Wednesday’s Wall Street gains after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke’s continued commitment to monetary easing boosted investor appetite for a second session.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics gained 1.1 percent in early trading after closing flat in the previous session.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.8 percent at 2,019.49 points at 0002 GMT. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.