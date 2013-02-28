Seoul shares rise for 2nd session; Samsung Elec gains

SEOUL, Feb 28 (Reuters) - South Korean shares climbed in early trading on Thursday, tracking Wednesday’s Wall Street gains after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke’s continued commitment to monetary easing boosted investor appetite for a second session.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics gained 1.1 percent in early trading after closing flat in the previous session.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.8 percent at 2,019.49 points at 0002 GMT. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)