SEOUL, Feb 28 (Reuters) - South Korean shares rose on Thursday as investor appetite for risk was boosted for a second session after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke reaffirmed his commitment to monetary easing.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 1.1 percent to close at 2,026.49 points. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)