Seoul shares seen boxed in range as investors watch China, U.S.

SEOUL, March 5 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to remain rangebound on Tuesday as a mixed bag of signals from the world's two largest economies, U.S. and China, are seen to be clouding market direction. "The intensity of additional policies to curb property prices and financing plans for urbanization that could emerge from the National People's Congress will drive outlooks on China ," said Sung Yeon-joo, an analyst at Daishin Securities. The National People's Congress, where Xi Jinping is expected to be confirmed as president, starts in Beijing on Tuesday, in addition to the annual Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference which began on Sunday. World shares as measured by the MSCI index ended little changed on Monday, stung by declines in Chinese indexes after weak manufacturing and services sectors data added to concern about slower growth in China, the world's second-largest economy. However, U.S. stocks rebounded late on Monday to close higher as investors took advantage of the decline to jump in. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 2,013.15 points on Monday, down 0.7 percent from a near two-month closing high last week. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:43 GMT ------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,525.20 0.46% 7.000 USD/JPY 93.51 0.05% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.879 -- 0.034 SPOT GOLD $1,573.65 0.02% 0.310 US CRUDE $90.12 -0.62% -0.560 DOW JONES 14127.82 0.27% 38.16 ASIA ADRS 136.27 -0.41% -0.55 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St closes higher in late-day rally >Prices ease as investors book profits >Euro slow as Italy uncertainty,ECB outlook weigh >Stocks up as Wall St gains; supply weighs on oil ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **KOREAN AIR ** Korean Air Lines Co Ltd is the sole bidder for a minority stake in loss-making Czech state carrier Czech Airlines, a Korean Air spokeswoman confirmed on Tuesday. The Czech government announced a new attempt to privatise the airline in December. Czech Airlines, with a fleet of 26 airplanes, lost 241 million crowns ($12.19 million) in 2011. **HISTEEL ** Histeel Co Ltd said in a regulatory filing late Monday it had participated in a bid to acquire Miju Steel MFG Co Ltd to expand its product portfolio and target markets. Miju Steel, under court receivership since April last year after reporting operating losses for three straight years, has a total asset value of 135.4 billion Korean won ($123.86 million). ($1 = 19.7678 Czech crowns) ($1 = 1093.1500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)