Seoul shares seen boxed in range as investors watch China, U.S.
March 4, 2013 / 11:36 PM / 5 years ago

Seoul shares seen boxed in range as investors watch China, U.S.

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, March 5 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to remain
rangebound on Tuesday as a mixed bag of signals from the world's
two largest economies, U.S. and China, are seen to be clouding
market direction. 
    "The intensity of additional policies to curb property
prices and financing plans for urbanization that could emerge
from the National People's Congress will drive outlooks on China
," said Sung Yeon-joo, an analyst at Daishin Securities. 
    The National People's Congress, where Xi Jinping is expected
to be confirmed as president, starts in Beijing on Tuesday, in
addition to the annual Chinese People's Political Consultative
Conference which began on Sunday. 
    World shares as measured by the MSCI index ended little
changed on Monday, stung by declines in Chinese indexes after
weak manufacturing and services sectors data added to concern
about slower growth in China, the world's second-largest
economy. 
    However, U.S. stocks rebounded late on Monday to close
higher as investors took advantage of the decline to jump in.
 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
at 2,013.15 points on Monday, down 0.7 percent from a near
two-month closing high last week. 
    
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:43 GMT ------------------
                  INSTRUMENT      LAST      PCT CHG      NET CHG
S&P 500                1,525.20        0.46%        7.000
USD/JPY                   93.51        0.05%        0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.879         --          0.034
SPOT GOLD             $1,573.65        0.02%        0.310
US CRUDE                 $90.12       -0.62%       -0.560
DOW JONES              14127.82        0.27%        38.16
ASIA ADRS               136.27       -0.41%        -0.55
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St closes higher in late-day rally            
>Prices ease as investors book profits              
>Euro slow as Italy uncertainty,ECB outlook weigh   
>Stocks up as Wall St gains; supply weighs on oil   

---STOCKS TO WATCH---  
      
    **KOREAN AIR **
    Korean Air Lines Co Ltd is the sole bidder for a minority
stake in loss-making Czech state carrier Czech Airlines, a
Korean Air spokeswoman confirmed on Tuesday. 
    The Czech government announced a new attempt to privatise
the airline in December. Czech Airlines, with a fleet of 26
airplanes, lost 241 million crowns ($12.19 million) in 2011.  
 
 
    **HISTEEL ** 
    Histeel Co Ltd said in a regulatory filing late Monday it
had participated in a bid to acquire Miju Steel MFG Co Ltd to
expand its product portfolio and target markets. 
    Miju Steel, under court receivership since April last year
after reporting operating losses for three straight years, has a
total asset value of 135.4 billion Korean won ($123.86 million).

($1 = 19.7678 Czech crowns)   
($1 = 1093.1500 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
