Seoul shares rise as investors eye China for clues

SEOUL, March 5 (Reuters) - Seoul shares gained early on Tuesday as investors looked to signals from China’s parliamentary meetings and upcoming economic data to provide market direction.

Shares in POSCO, the world’s fifth-largest steelmaker, fell 0.4 percent, extending losses after falling 3 percent on Monday on concerns about China’s efforts to curb housing costs.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.6 percent at 2,025.60 points at 0002 GMT. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Chris Gallagher)