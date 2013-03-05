Seoul shares edge up 0.2 pct, gains pared by profit-taking

* SK Hynix up nearly 4 pct on improved memory chip prices

* Steelmakers extends losses, POSCO down 0.7 pct

By Joyce Lee

SEOUL, March 5 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell in the afternoon on profit-taking but managed a small gain on Tuesday due to buying by foreigners optimistic that global monetary easing policies won’t end soon.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), which at one point was up 0.9 percent, finished the day with a gain of 0.2 percent to 2,016.61 points.

Kim Cheol-joong, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities, said early gains on Tuesday were aided by higher U.S. stocks overnight and how Chinese markets “recovered from concerns over tighter property rules.”

But with American stocks unlikely to make big gains, the KOSPI now “is likely to trace Wall Street moves and tread water as investors adjust positions,” he said.

Local institutions were net sellers, led by investment trust companies. They sold a net 81.7 million Korean won ($74,700) in their ninth straight session of selloffs.

The KOSPI fell 3.3 percent in January and then gained 3.4 percent in February.

Kang Bong-joo, an analyst at Hanwha Investment & Securities, said that since the benchmark moved about 2,000 on Feb. 20, “money has been draining from local equity funds.”

Tech shares gained on Tuesday, with market heavyweight Samsung Electronics rising 0.7 percent. SK Hynix was especially bullish, jumping 3.9 percent on an improving outlook for D-RAM prices.

“SK Hynix had a comparatively low share price due to sour earnings outlooks, but now it’s gaining as prices of personal computer and server D-RAMs rise, improving fundamentals,” said Lim Dori, an analyst at Shinyoung Securities.

Steelmakers extended losses suffered on Monday after China’s efforts to curb housing costs spurred concern about weaker demand. Shares of POSCO, the world’s fifth-largest steelmaker, fell 0.7 percent on Tuesday.

Foreign investors bought a net 89.4 billion won ($81.78 million) worth of KOSPI shares, supporting the main board.

Gainers outnumbered decliners 455 to 335.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed up 0.2 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ rose 1.2 percent.

Move on day +0.2 percent

12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012

12-month low 1,769.31 25 July 2012

Change on yr -0.7 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981