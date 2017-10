SEOUL, March 6 (Reuters) - South Korean shares rose on Wednesday, helped by a record closing-high for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, but the uptick was capped as auto stocks took a breather from recent gains.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.2 percent at 2,020.74 points.

Shares in Hyundai Motor fell 1.6 percent, while Kia Motors dropped 2.2 percent.