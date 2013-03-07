Seoul shares likely to gain on US jobs data, reapproach 2-mth high

SEOUL, March 8 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to rebound on Friday and move back towards a two-month high touched this week, after global stocks rose on an upbeat U.S. jobs report, with pressure from geopolitical risk expected to ease. "Although North Korean risk is a negative factor, historically geopolitical risks have not weighed down a rise in the stock market for any extended amount of time - barring coinciding risks such as signs of an economic slowdown," said Park Sung-hoon, an analyst at Woori Investment & Securities. Global equity markets rose on Thursday after an encouraging U.S. labour market report indicated a steadily improving economy, with the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly falling last week. Also on Thursday, the U.N. Security Council voted to tighten financial restrictions on Pyongyang in response to North Korea's third nuclear test, after South Korea's military said it will strike back at North Korea if Pyongyang follows through on a threatened attack. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dropped 0.8 percent to close at 2,004.40 points on Thursday, off a two-month high marked on Wednesday. --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:31 GMT-------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,544.26 0.18% 2.800 USD/JPY 94.79 -0.02% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.995 -- 0.055 SPOT GOLD $1,577.95 -0.03% -0.450 US CRUDE $91.56 1.25% 1.130 DOW JONES 14329.49 0.23% 33.25 ASIA ADRS 137.08 -0.71% -0.98 ------------------------------------------------------------->Do w closes at another high,eyes turn to US payrolls >Treasuries fall as jobless data stirs econ optimism >Euro bounces back as Draghi dampens easing view >Crude rises on surprise drop in U.S. jobless claims ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SAMSUNG SDI ** Battery maker Samsung SDI has reached a deal to provide Volkswagen AG with a large number of electric car batteries, South Korea's Maeil Business Newspaper reported on Friday. A spokesman for Samsung SDI said the firm is in talks with Volkswagen and other automakers to supply electric vehicle batteries, but nothing has been decided. **KOREA GAS ** State-run utility Korea Gas Corp reported on late Thursday an operating profit of 1.27 trillion Korean won ($1.2 billion)in 2012, a 23.8 percent jump from the previous year. ($1 = 1087.1250 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Chris Gallagher)